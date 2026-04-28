Virat Kohli revealed as RCB's silent strategic masterplanner: ‘Before a match, he says something tactical and it works’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals was ruthless enough on the scorecard. Delhi were bowled out for 75 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar turning the powerplay into a collapse rather than a contest.

Virat Kohli celebrates after Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes the wicket of Tristan Stubbs.(REUTERS)

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But after the match, Bhuvneshwar pointed to another layer behind RCB’s control. The senior pacer, who finished with 3/5 as RCB completed the chase in just 6.3 overs, credited Virat Kohli’s experience and communication for continuing to shape the team’s thinking even without a formal leadership title.

Kohli had his own milestone in the game, becoming the first player to complete 9,000 IPL runs. He needed 11 runs before the match and reached the mark during RCB’s short chase. But Bhuvneshwar’s comments placed Kohli’s value beyond runs, framing him as a tactical presence inside the dressing room and around match preparation.

Speaking in a video on the IPL’s official website after RCB’s win, Bhuvneshwar said Kohli’s inputs before matches often help the side in small but meaningful ways.

Bhuvneshwar explains Kohli’s tactical influence

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{{^usCountry}} “I think, irrespective of what he has achieved, or what I’ve achieved, it’s more about mental game. It happens quite often that before a match, Virat says something – even if it’s something small tactical-wise, it has worked. It’s very important how he communicates, how he talks. I think his experience with batting, if he says something, it helps a lot,” Bhuvneshwar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think, irrespective of what he has achieved, or what I’ve achieved, it’s more about mental game. It happens quite often that before a match, Virat says something – even if it’s something small tactical-wise, it has worked. It’s very important how he communicates, how he talks. I think his experience with batting, if he says something, it helps a lot,” Bhuvneshwar said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The context made the remark sharper. RCB’s win was built almost entirely by the bowlers. Delhi were reduced to a historically poor powerplay position, and the game was effectively decided before the chase began. Hazlewood returned 4/12, while Bhuvneshwar’s three wickets left Delhi without any recovery path. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The context made the remark sharper. RCB’s win was built almost entirely by the bowlers. Delhi were reduced to a historically poor powerplay position, and the game was effectively decided before the chase began. Hazlewood returned 4/12, while Bhuvneshwar’s three wickets left Delhi without any recovery path. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, the match was not just about individual figures. He stressed that performances must be judged through the collective impact they create. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, the match was not just about individual figures. He stressed that performances must be judged through the collective impact they create. {{/usCountry}}

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“We generally look at performances from the end result, but I don’t look at it like that because it’s a team game,” he said. “Sometimes if you are performing well, irrespective of the result or wicket… It’s very important to complement each other. If you are bowling well and someone is taking a wicket from the other end, that’s what matters,” he added.

Also Read: Axar Patel makes humble appeal to Delhi Capitals fans after RCB hand nine-wicket hammering

That reading fits RCB’s performance. Hazlewood’s spell produced the bigger headline, but Bhuvneshwar’s control at the other end ensured Delhi never escaped the pressure. One bowler attacked the stumps and edges, the other squeezed the scoring space, and the result was a batting collapse that handed RCB one of the most one-sided wins of the league’s history.

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The victory pushed RCB to second on the IPL 2026 points table with 12 points from seven matches. Their next assignment is against the Gujarat Titans on April 30, but the Delhi result strengthened a larger point about their campaign. RCB are not being carried by one department alone. Their bowling has found rhythm, their senior players are shaping decisions, and Kohli’s influence remains central even when the captaincy badge is elsewhere.

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