Virat Kohli reveals his class 10th marks in internet-breaking post before RCB's IPL 2023 opener vs Mumbai Indians

Ever wondered what marks Virat Kohli scored as a student during his schooling days? Before he became the Indian run-machine, a young Kohli used to be a horrible student of mathematics. In one of his previous interactions, Kohli himself admitted he never worked that hard in cricket the way he did to acquire passing marks in the subject. Taking to social media ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli shared his report card from the 10th standard to break the internet.

Breaking the internet with a viral post ahead of IPL 2023, Virat Kohli shared his report card from the 10th standard on Thursday(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Koo in the lead-up to the IPL 2023, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Kohli posted a photo of his Class 10th mark sheet. "It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character," Kohli captioned his post on the social networking service. Former Indian skipper Kohli enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Thus, Kohli's latest social media activity soon became the talk of the town on the internet.

ALSO READ: 'My auction stopped at ₹1.10 cr and I was like 'So soon?': GT youngster recalls bidding war before IPL 2023 opener

Virat Kohli reveals his class 10th marks in internet-breaking post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fresh from ending his century drought across all formats, batting icon Kohli is all set to lead the batting charge of the Bangalore-based franchise in the IPL 2023. Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) in match No. 5 of the IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Kohli is the all-time top-scorer in the history of IPL. The ex-RCB skipper has amassed 6,624 runs in 223 matches in the world's richest T20 league.

Breaking the internet with a viral post ahead of IPL 2023, Virat Kohli shared his report card from the 10th standard on Thursday(IPL)

Batting icon Kohli made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium back in 2008. The RCB icon has slammed five centuries and 44 half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament. Kohli is heading to the IPL 2023 after a bitter-sweet series against Australia. Averaging 29.67, Kohli scored 89 runs in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series between India and Australia. Kohli also ended his Test century drought in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The former India skipper emerged as the leading run-getter for Rohit and Co. in the four-match Test series. Kohli smashed 297 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON