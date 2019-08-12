Virat Kohli reveals secret behind dance moves in interview with Chahal after century show against West Indies

cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli was pumped up after his all-round show in the 2nd ODI against West Indies, which included a hard fought century in sweltering heat. After the match Kohli spoke to leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the latter’s now famous ChahalTV series of videos.

Yuzvendra Chahal started the interview in his inimitable style as he welcomed the viewers to the ‘winter of Trinidad’ at a time when the islands is experiencing hot and humid weather. He went on to say that the biggest motivation for Virat Kohli to score a century is that it would give him a chance to appear on ChahalTV. Speaking about the mindset during the knock Kohli stressed the importance for someone from the top order to score big.

“It was important for one of the top three to score big which has always been our target. Shikhar and Rohit have done that consistently for us and I have contributed whenever I have got an opportunity. Since both of them failed to get going it was important for me stay and play a big knock. To be honest I was drained after reaching the 60s, but I had to stick around for the team. I think it was challenging because the weather was very humid,” Kohli said.

When asked about the tough weather conditions, Kohli said that he prepares and trains for such difficult days.

“My mindset has always been to work hard for the team. Be it a crucial catch or a run out, I want to do it for the team. I think if you aren’t giving your 100 percent on the field then you are not doing justice to your place. I keep my lifestyle, training, diet and recovery in a way that I can contribute to the team’s cause.”

Chahal finally brought up the topic of Kohli’s dance moves during the first ODI and the skipper gave a candid response.

“I am enjoying myself on the field. Even if I am a captain I don’t believe in acting in a certain way. God has given me such a great life and opportunity to represent my team. I believe in enjoying the moment. I am in a good space in my life and that is why I shake a leg whenever there is music.

“Bhangra has always been special but if there is groovy music then the moves naturally because intentions are always good,” Kohli signed off.

