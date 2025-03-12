Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will keep out the young guys coming through: Shane Watson reminds just how good they still are

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 culminated in a triumphant victory for India, with the Men in Blue claiming the title for a third time. Throughout the tournament, speculation swirled around whether the Champions Trophy would mark the final appearance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. As Ravindra Jadeja struck the winning runs in the final, fans braced themselves for a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2024, where both Rohit and Kohli bid farewell to the shortest format of the game. Virat Kohli (R), Rohit Sharma are going nowhere(BCCI - X)

Yet, in their own distinct ways, Rohit and Kohli swiftly dispelled all rumours, affirming their intent to continue their international cricket careers for the foreseeable future. Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson echoed this sentiment, asserting that the veteran duo's exceptional batting form justifies their decision to press on.

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Watson highlighted how Rohit and Kohli elevated their performances during the Champions Trophy, displaying their enduring class for all to witness.

"My personal opinion is those guys are still batting incredibly well. So, Virat, how well he batted during the tournament, the runs he got, he still is the best chaser that's ever played the game of ODI cricket. And we saw how well he's batting. And Rohit, in the final, that was an amazing innings against the New Zealand Bowling Attack," Watson said.

"He batted, that's as well as I've seen him bat, especially during the Champions Trophy. So, look, if those guys are still batting as well as they are, and they still feel the energy and the fire still burning so brightly to play for India, then absolutely, that will keep out the younger guys coming through because they're that good," he added.

Watson further emphasised that Kohli and Rohit's stellar form in the 50-over format sets a formidable benchmark, compelling younger players to step up and forcefully stake their claim if they hope to secure a spot in India’s robust lineup.

“They know how to perform under pressure, like we saw in the Champions Trophy. A knockout, really, nearly a knockout tournament, and they played incredibly well, especially when the team needed it the most," said Watson.

"So, look, if those guys want to keep playing, then it's just the younger guys who are coming through, then they need to really bash down the door. And the only way to do that is scoring a crazy amount of runs and doing extraordinary things if they want to even try and push their way into that Indian team," he added.

While Rohit and Kohli continue to go great guns, the 2025 Champions Trophy also marked the end of the road for an Australia great, with Steve Smith announcing his retirement from ODIs. Cricket Australia confirmed the news following the team’s semi-final defeat to India but Watson believes Smith still had the potential to compete in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. Ge expressed optimism that this decision might extend Smith’s illustrious Test career instead.

"Oh, Steve Smith's still, obviously, definitely good enough to be able to play until the 2027 World Cup. He's batting, as we saw during the Australian summer, he's batting as well as he has. And it's beautiful to be able to see because he's just such a phenomenal cricketer. Look, in the end, it's his call. He just feels it's the right thing for him right there and then," said Watson.

"Then, you know, good luck to him. He's earned the right with what he's been able to do for Australia to be able to make the call on what he feels is the right thing for him right there and then. There's no question, there's going to be a big hole. And then going into, like, and in the 2027 World Cup, ODI World Cup, there's going to be a hole there because Steve Smith's not going to be there. But, you know, he deserves absolutely the right to be able to make the call. And he has had an illustrious one-day career. And hopefully, that does then extend his Test cricket, his Test career for the next four or five years, hopefully, because he's obviously, we saw during the summer, he's batting as well as he ever has," he added.

Watson in remarkable form in International Masters League

Watson has been relishing every moment in the International Masters League (IML). Watching the right-hander bat, it’s hard to believe that years have passed since his retirement from international cricket - his his skill and flair remain as sharp as ever.

At 43, Watson has been in scintillating form, notching up three centuries in just four matches. His standout performances include centuries against West Indies, India, and South Africa, with his unbeaten 122 against the Proteas marking the pinnacle of his exploits so far.

"I have been, knowing that I needed to prepare as well as I possibly could for this tournament. In the tournament lead-up, I batted a couple of times a week, at least for about five weeks out. So, I just knew that I had to get my skills right, you know, to be my best knowing the calibre of players who were playing in it. And then, you know, the great thing was, you know, all the work that I did in the nets just meant that I was able to sort of come out in the game," said Watson.

"And the pitch, especially at DY Patil, to be able to sort of get my tournament started was an incredible pitch. So, it was good to be able to get my confidence flying from that first game," he added.

The ongoing tournament features some of the sport's biggest names. Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Jacques Kallis are all participating, and Watson is grateful to share the field again against them.

"I know everyone else feels the same as well. It is an absolute privilege to be able to be here, playing this tournament, the IML and being able to play against some of my heroes growing up. When I was, it is so interesting that when I was playing cricket, like for Australia or in the IPL against Sachin or playing for Australia against Brian Lara because it was country against country, I did not allow myself to sort of really appreciate how good those guys were," said Watson.

"It was more like, okay, how can we get them out? Whereas now, the stage of my life that I am in and where those guys are at, it really, honestly, one of the highlights has been, of this tournament for me was seeing Brian Lara out in the middle playing a cut shot and a pull shot and Sachin batting so well against us. Those things for me were the highlight because it is a time now that I have retired and I really appreciate these guys that I idolised growing up. But when you are playing against them in high stakes, that goes out the window. So, honestly, I do not know if everyone else has felt this, the conversations around the Australian team as well, so it has been an absolute privilege, honestly. And for those guys to be able to make themselves available to play in this tournament, we are all just so grateful," he added.