‘We underrate him. He thinks less about…’: Virender Sehwag dissects what makes Rohit Sharma a better captain

Former India batter Virender Sehwag lavished praise on Rohit Sharma for his impressive captaincy in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Under Rohit's leadership, India won back-to-back ICC titles in the last 9 months - a feat achieved by no other Indian captain. Rohit also became the second Indian skipper after Mahendra Singh Dhoni to win both the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, and with that, he has also put them in the list of most successful captains in cricket history. Rohit Sharma led India to back-to-back ICC titles in the last 12 months.(ANI Image)

Rohit has revolutionized Indian cricket by adopting a fearless brand of cricket under his leadership. His attacking batting in the powerplay set the stage for others to follow, which has worked wonders for India in the ICC events.

The 37-year-old also led the team from the front in the all-important Champions Trophy final with a match-winning 76-run knock against New Zealand.

Sehwag, who was part of the leadership group during MS Dhoni's tenure, hailed Rohit for his captaincy, especially how he handled his bowlers and communicated well with the ones who didn't get a chance in the XI.

“We underrate his captaincy, but after these two trophies, he became the second (Indian) captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles. The way the captain has used his bowlers, the way he has handled the team, the way he has guided the team, and whatever communication he does, he does it very clearly. Whether it’s playing Harshit Rana first ahead of Arshdeep Singh or then bringing in Varun Chakravarty in place of Harshit Rana, he has done good communication with his players, and that was important. That’s why Rohit Sharma is a better captain," Sehwag said on the Cricbuzz.

"Rohit thinks less about himself…'

Under Rohit, India have turned into a force to reckon with and lost just one match - the 2023 World Cup final to Australia - in their last three ICC events.

Sehwag pointed out that Rohit doesn't let anyone feel insecure in the team, which is the USP of his captaincy.

“He thinks less about himself, more about his team, his teammates. He makes them comfortable. He realises that if a player has insecurity, then his performance will not come. That’s why he doesn’t let anyone feel insecure in that team. He takes everyone with him. This is the need for a better captain and leader. And Rohit Sharma is doing it very well," Sehwag added.