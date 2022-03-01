‘It is a testimony to his hard work’: India star on Virat Kohli's 100 Test

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test when India play Sri Lanka in Mohali on March 4, an achievement which his teammate Jasprit Bumrah highlights the former India captain's dedication towards the sport. The seamer who made his Test debut under Kohli's leadership in 2018 will be spearheading the Indian bowling attack in his 100th match.

Sharing his thoughts on Kohli's landmark match, Bumrah called it a “testimony to his hard-work.”

"It is always a special achievement for a player. You know it is a testimony to his hard-work, dedication," Bumrah said in an online press conference.

"...(playing) 100 Test matches for your country is a great occasion and he has contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will contribute a lot more in the future as well," he added.

"It is another feather in his (Kohli's) cap. I just wish him the best and congratulate him for the achievement."

Asked if he would like to gift Kohli something on the special occasion, Bumrah said, "If the Indian team wins, then there is no best (better) present than that. But he (Kohli) as a cricketer would like to give his best."

“Whichever match we play, whether it is his 100th Test, yes obviously, (it is) a big achievement and it is a testimony to his hard work, but India's main focus is on the series.”

The seamer also reflected his thoughts on the match being played behind close doors, which he feels is not a factor the team is concerned about. He also stated that the unit is in the best frame of mind despite the lack of spectators.

"See, right now we are in the frame of mind, where we are focusing on what we can control."

"(If) the crowds come, it is good for the energy, but that is something that we cannot control, we don't have any power regarding that, we don't decide the rules," said Bumrah.

“So, for us what we can control is our energy, so we are trying to focus on that, and that is the basic thing in everybody's mind right now, that how do we prepare.”

"We are in the best frame of mind, even if crowds are not there, so how do we keep that energy up. And with that, obviously, as I said, it is a big, big day, a big match for Virat Kohli," added Bumrah.

It is a big occasion for Kohli, who has so far scored 7962 runs from 99 Test since making his debut against West Indies at Kingston in 2011.

-with PTI inputs