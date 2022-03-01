Virat Kohli’s 100th Test to have 50% attendance

The Indian cricket board faced criticism from all corners when it was announced that the first Test against Sri Lanka—Virat Kohli’s 100th—to be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali from Friday would be held behind closed doors due to the Covid situation. The criticism was heaviest from cricket fans as the last two T20 games against Sri Lanka in Dharamshala had spectators and the second Test to be played in Bengaluru too will have a crowd.

Coming under pressure, BCCI announced on Tuesday that spectators up to 50% of the stadium capacity will be allowed for the former skipper’s landmark Test. As per BCCI instructions and in line with the Covid-19 restrictions, the Punjab Cricket Association will now put tickets for the Test on sale.

PCA president Rajinder Gupta confirmed the development, adding that tickets will be sold online through Paytm.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement: “The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by the state cricketing associations, and in the present circumstances is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office-bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match.

“While we started off the West Indies tour of India behind closed doors, the encouraging dip in Covid-19 cases allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds. Based on the advisories by the state health authorities fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamshala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match. I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli’s 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come.”

The PCA plans to felicitate Kohli.

“It won’t be possible to physically felicitate him, so we are trying to figure out a way to hand him our token of appreciation and commemorate,” said PCA CEO Deepak Sharma.

