Virat Kohli's animated celebration after Joe Root's wicket gets Twitter talking

In what had uncanny similarities with Brett Lee’s famous ‘chainsaw’ celebration and Dale Steyn's downward fist pumps after a wicket, India captain Virat Kohli’s animated celebration after Joe Root’s wicket got Twitter talking. Kohli, who made no attempts to hide his excitement, screamed, and pumped his fists downwards at least three times after the England captain was dismissed on Day 1 of the third Test match in Ahmedabad.

It took place on 22nd over of the England innings when Ashwin got one to dip on Root from around the wicket. The England captain made the mistake of hanging back as the ball gripped and turned to hit his front pad. The umpire had no hesitation in his mind before raising his finger.

Root, however, went for the review and replays showed the ball would have clipped a fair part of the leg stump.

While it was a well thought out delivery from Ashwin that got the in-form Joe Root, it was Kohli’s celebration afterwards that caught the eyes of the Twitter users.

Indian spinners with England left reeling at 81 for 4 going into tea after an exciting opening session. Having missed the first two Tests due to a freak wrist injury, the stylish right-hander's driving was elegance personified as he hit 10 boundaries in his 53 off 84 balls, but Ravichandran Ashwin (6-2-10-1) and Axar Patel (12-2-29-2) controlled the narrative on a pitch that is proving to be a spinner's paradise.

Playing his landmark 100th Test, Ishant Sharma couldn't have hoped for a better start when he got a delivery to hold its line and bounce a shade extra, which Dom Sibley (0) edged to Rohit Sharma at second slip.

Axar, brought in as early as the seventh over, struck with a delivery that came in with the arm and Jonny Bairstow (0) was adjudged leg before, leaving England at 27 for 2.

Crawley, who had tried the reverse sweep without much success was accounted for by Axar when he played for the away turn but it came on with the arm to make it an easy leg before the decision for umpire Nitin Menon.

