India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Refurbished Motera stadium in Ahmedabad renamed after PM Modi
IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score and updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 24, 2021 01:48 PM IST
'Definite scope for spinners'
There is a lot of anticipation about the pitch for the Ind vs Eng 3rd Test in Ahmedabad. While it is normal for the pitch to have a decent covering of grass in a pink-ball Test, former England spinner Graeme Swann believes the pitch will assist the spinners too.
-
FEB 24, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj
The veteran right-arm seamer was drafted into the Indian side for the final two Tests of the series after he passed in the fitness test. Umesh's ability to reverse the ball makes him one of the frontrunners to start in the Indian XI but will India drop an in-form Mohammed Siraj?
-
FEB 24, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Bumrah to return, what should be India's playing XI?
Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to the Indian XI for this pink-ball day-night Test as India are slated to field three seamers against England in Ahmedabad. It will be interesting to see who Bumrah replaces. In all likelihood, he will come in place of Kuldeep Yadav.
-
FEB 24, 2021 01:37 PM IST
India can't afford to lose this Test
Remember, India can't afford to lose this Test as it will end their dream of making it to the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Lord's later this year. India need to win this series 2-1 or 3-1 to ensure qualification, any other result will see either England or Australia through to the finals.
-
FEB 24, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Ind vs Eng 3rd Test: Ishant Sharma's '100'
Ishant Sharma is set to become only the second Indian pacer after the legendary Kapil Dev to play 100 Test matches. It will be a big moment for the tall pacer who also became only the third Indian seamer after Kapil and Zaheer to claim 300 Test wickets in the previous Test against England.
-
FEB 24, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Sardar Patel Stadium is now Narendra Modi Stadium
NEWS UPDATE: Refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad renamed after PM as Narendra Modi stadium.
-
FEB 24, 2021 01:20 PM IST
President Kovind inaugurates world's largest cricket stadium
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the world's largest cricket arena -- the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera -- a state-of-the-art facility which can accommodate an awe-inspiring 1.32 lakh spectators
-
FEB 24, 2021 01:18 PM IST
India vs England 3rd Test Test live - India and pink ball
'Pink is the new red' - India started their pink-ball Test journey on November 22, 2019 against Bangladesh. While they won the match comfortably inside three days they plunged to their lowest ever total in their second day-night pink ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. Today they will play their first ever pink-ball Test against England.
-
FEB 24, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Welcome to cricket's 'colosseum'
Social media has been flooded with images of the Motera stadium, the infrastructure and the facilities. In short there could not have been a better curtain-raiser to world's largest cricket stadium that will make its international debut with the India vs England 3rd Test today. In England pacer Stuart Broad's words, it's like a 'colosseum'.
-
FEB 24, 2021 11:54 AM IST
India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 - LIVE!
Virat Kohli. Joe Root. India. England. Pink-ball. Day/Night Test. World's largest stadium. Series levelled at 1-1.
If a film director says these words, there are chances even the biggest of Hollywood actors including Tom Cruise would sign the offer to act in this. A story cannot be better told than this. The third Test is an unpredictable as it gets - with all the variables mentioned above. On the line is a spot in the ICC World Test Championship. Things are about to get heated in Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
'Can't recklessly attack': Hussain advices Stoke on how to tackle Ashwin threat
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Ganguly feels hosts are favourites to win match
'Big achievement': Nehra lauds Ishant ahead of his 100th Test
Root made 'honest mistake' over departure comments: Moeen
Here's why RCB bid only once for Steve Smith and backed out - WATCH
'Focus on match': Gaekwad says India shouldn't worry about WTC Championship
'Very difficult': Dasgupta points out disadvantage for fielding team at Motera
Can't ignore new ball and fast bowlers: Kohli on pink ball Test
Beware the Indian stadium experience
Motera from the archives, one last time
Motera: Welcome to the world's largest cricket stadium
‘I was stunned': Ishant reveals what Dhoni told him when retiring from Tests
