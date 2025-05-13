Menu Explore
Virat Kohli’s childhood coach debunks BCCI exit pressure theory: ‘Often seen that senior players are being removed'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 13, 2025 06:15 AM IST

Virat Kohli is expected to continue in ODIs, having also announced his T20I retirement after winning the T20 World Cup last year.

Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket on Monday came as a surprise to many as the India legend made the bombshell announcement on Instagram. Many fans and experts expected to be in action in the upcoming England Test series, especially with Rohit Sharma already having quit Test cricket recently.

Virat Kohli childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma poses for a photo.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Virat Kohli childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma poses for a photo.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Media reports also speculated that he wasn’t asked to reconsider by the BCCI, and was instead shown the exit door. But his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma seems to be pleased with his decision, and it looks like it was more of a personal choice, if his words are to be believed.

Also Read: BCCI top authorities react to Virat Kohli's Test retirement announcement before IND vs ENG series: ‘His departure…’

‘Often seen that senior players are being removed’

Speaking to Sports Tak, he said, “This retirement will be remembered for a very long time because when the whole country wants you to play and you are taking retirement. Kohli also set an example because you don't see these retirements often in Indian Cricket; it's often seen that senior players are being removed.”

“But Virat has an example that this is the time or for whatever reason, he has thought. I appreciate his decision and feel proud of his contribution to Indian cricket. The passion he has for the country is unparalleled,” he added.

Kohli’s glittering Test career saw him register 9203 runs in 123 fixtures at an average of 46.85 and he also managed 30 tons. Meanwhile, his Test captaincy stint also saw him get the most wins in the format as India skipper, bagging 40 wins in 68 games. He is also the first batter to get four double hundreds in consecutive Test series.

He is the first Indian and Asian skipper to win a Test series in Australia, doing so in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar trophy. His retirements from Tests will see India without Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin too, and a new generation will be taking over the mantle.

He is expected to continue in ODIs, having also announced his T20I retirement after winning the T20 World Cup last year.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IND W vs SL W Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
