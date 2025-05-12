BCCI top authorities react to Virat Kohli's Test retirement announcement before IND vs ENG series: ‘His departure…’

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, surprising fans as many expected him to feature in the upcoming Test series in England. Since the news of his retirement broke out, a report in The Dainik Jagran claimed that the BCCI didn’t ask Kohli to reconsider his decision at all, and was instead told that he doesn’t warran a spot in the Test team anymore due to poor form. BCCI President Roger Binny reacted to Virat Kohli's Test retirement.

In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was also his last Test series, he managed only 190 runs in five Tests. 100 of those 190 runs came in a single innings, when he managed to get his 30th Test ton in Perth, his ninth Test hundred vs Australia. Meanwhile, in the previous series vs New Zealand, he could only muster 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50.

BCCI pay tribute to Virat Kohli

In an official statement, BCCI President Roger Binny broke his silence on Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket.

“Virat Kohli’s name will be remembered alongside the finest ever to have graced Test cricket. What set him apart was not just his hunger for runs, but his commitment to excellence in the toughest format of the game. His leadership marked a shift in how India competed overseas—with aggression, belief, and a refusal to settle for second best. He inspired a generation to take pride in the whites, and his impact on Indian cricket will be felt for decades to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, even BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia joined in and paid tribute to the RCB star. “Test cricket found not just an ambassador, but a true guardian in Virat Kohli. He led from the front, drove standards higher, and placed unmatched emphasis on fitness, discipline, and mental toughness. His batting performances—especially in challenging overseas conditions—have become reference points for future cricketers. He retires from this format as India’s most successful Test captain, setting the bar very high for the next generation,” he said.

Kohli’s retirement from Tests will see a new generation take over in the upcoming England series. Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin have already retired. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are the remaining key senior figures within the setup.

In the same statement, BCCI also lauded Kohli for his contribution to Indian cricket and praised him for wearing the national team jersey ‘in fierce pride’.

“Virat’s departure from the longest format brings to a close a chapter that not only elevated Indian Cricket on the global stage but also rekindled public passion for Test cricket in an era dominated by limited-overs formats. He placed the purest form of the game back on a pedestal. His deep respect for the format was evident not only in his words but in the fierce pride with which he wore India’s whites,” the BCCI statement said.