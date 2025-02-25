Menu Explore
'Virat Kohli’s class has not gone anywhere… this could be his second coming': Ashwin slams IND star's AUS tour naysayers

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 25, 2025 07:33 PM IST

Ashwin shut Kohli's critics who were critical of him nicking the ball in the slips during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin praised Virat Kohli for his incredible century in the crucial Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The 36-year-old roared back in form and helped India chase down the 242-run target quite comfortably on a slow Dubai track. The chase master was in his zone and focused on taking over the line and didn't play many false shots en route to his unbeaten 100-run knock, which was laced with seven boundaries.

Virat Kohli scored an incredible century against Pakistan in Group A match of Champions Trophy.(PTI)
Virat Kohli scored an incredible century against Pakistan in Group A match of Champions Trophy.(PTI)

Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricketer, shut Kohli's critics who were critical of him nicking the ball in the slips during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

“I never had any doubt about Virat’s quality. When we were playing in Australia, people were criticizing that he was nicking the ball in the slips. People should understand that there was grass on the wicket and it was red ball cricket and he was nicking in Test match cricket. And there was so much talk over that. One gets out in the slips, one gets out clean bowled and one also is out as LBW. He was getting out in slips. Okay What is there in that? I don’t read massively into it," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

The spin maestro suggested that ODI is a format which suits Kohli and the knock against Pakistan might be start of a second coming for him after a rough patch in the last year.

"Virat’s class has not gone anywhere. I always said Virat Kohli’s engine room is ODI cricket. I am glad he is playing ODI cricket and this well could be his second coming. His confidence will only increase,” he added.

“What an absolute stellar knock by Virat Kohli”: Ashwin

Kohli, who was dismissed cheaply for 22, looked in imperious touch against Pakistan and controlled the chase well to help India seal a spot in the Champions Trophy semifinal.

The 36-year-old also completed 14,000 ODI runs during the Pakistan clash and became the fastest to do it. Ashwin also acknowledged Kohli's big achievement and was short of words while praising the batting maestrio.

“We were saying prior to the match that it could be Virat Kohli’s game and I had a good gut feeling. What an absolute stellar knock by Virat Kohli. 51st ODI hundred and 14,000 runs in ODI cricket, 60-70 matches less than the previous best batsman. What more can I say? He is an amazing player,” said Ashwin.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AUS vs SA Live Score.
