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Virat Kohli’s explosive ‘I don’t need to prove myself’ stance gets massive backing from R Ashwin: 'Nothing left for him'

Ravichandran Ashwin threw his support behind Virat Kohli after the batting star said he no longer needed to prove his worth.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 03:40 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Virat Kohli has reached a stage in his career where he no longer feels the need to prove anything to anyone. After dominating international cricket for more than a decade and a half, the former India captain has already secured his place among the greatest all-format batters the game has seen. From winning matches for India across conditions to delivering under immense pressure, Kohli’s impact on modern cricket has been extraordinary.

Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to play 2027 ODI World Cup.(AFP)

Despite everything he has achieved, Kohli has rarely spoken about his greatness in public. However, he did acknowledge the relentless effort and discipline that have gone into maintaining such remarkable consistency over the years. Whether it is his strict fitness standards, unmatched intensity on the field, or his hunger to keep delivering in big moments, Kohli’s success has never come without sacrifice. While he has stepped away from Tests and T20Is, Kohli continues to remain a vital figure in India’s ODI setup. The veteran batter has also made it clear that playing the upcoming 50-over World Cup remains one of his biggest goals.

Ravichandran Ashwin threw his support behind Kohli after the batting star said he no longer needed to prove his worth. Ashwin said Kohli has already achieved everything in international cricket and questioned why a player with such immense contributions should still have to justify himself.

“My perspective is very clear. If I can add value to the environment that I am part of, and the environment feels that I can add value, I will be seen. If I am made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I am not in that space. If you go to a workplace and people say they believe in your abilities and a week later they start questioning the way you operate, it’s like why?" Kohli said on RCB podcast.

Kohli further added: “Either tell me on day one that I am not good enough or not needed. But if you have said I am good enough and you are not thinking otherwise, then be quiet."

 
international cricket virat kohli ravichandran ashwin
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli’s explosive ‘I don’t need to prove myself’ stance gets massive backing from R Ashwin: 'Nothing left for him'
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