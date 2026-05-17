Virat Kohli’s explosive ‘I don’t need to prove myself’ stance gets massive backing from R Ashwin: 'Nothing left for him'

Virat Kohli has reached a stage in his career where he no longer feels the need to prove anything to anyone. After dominating international cricket for more than a decade and a half, the former India captain has already secured his place among the greatest all-format batters the game has seen. From winning matches for India across conditions to delivering under immense pressure, Kohli’s impact on modern cricket has been extraordinary.

Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to play 2027 ODI World Cup.(AFP)

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Despite everything he has achieved, Kohli has rarely spoken about his greatness in public. However, he did acknowledge the relentless effort and discipline that have gone into maintaining such remarkable consistency over the years. Whether it is his strict fitness standards, unmatched intensity on the field, or his hunger to keep delivering in big moments, Kohli’s success has never come without sacrifice. While he has stepped away from Tests and T20Is, Kohli continues to remain a vital figure in India’s ODI setup. The veteran batter has also made it clear that playing the upcoming 50-over World Cup remains one of his biggest goals.

Ravichandran Ashwin threw his support behind Kohli after the batting star said he no longer needed to prove his worth. Ashwin said Kohli has already achieved everything in international cricket and questioned why a player with such immense contributions should still have to justify himself.

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{{^usCountry}} “If Virat Kohli is saying that he doesn’t need to prove his worth to anyone, then he is right. There’s nothing left for him to prove to anybody. My thought process was the same too. Who do I even have to prove anything to? After playing for so many years and winning many games for India, who does he still need to prove to?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If Virat Kohli is saying that he doesn’t need to prove his worth to anyone, then he is right. There’s nothing left for him to prove to anybody. My thought process was the same too. Who do I even have to prove anything to? After playing for so many years and winning many games for India, who does he still need to prove to?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Why is Rajat Patidar not playing IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala? Virat Kohli's perspective is very clear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Why is Rajat Patidar not playing IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala? Virat Kohli's perspective is very clear {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, Kohli made it clear that mutual trust and belief matter more to him than constantly having to justify his place. The former India captain stressed that while he is always willing to contribute and add value to the team environment, he does not want to operate in a space where his worth is repeatedly questioned despite years of proven performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Kohli made it clear that mutual trust and belief matter more to him than constantly having to justify his place. The former India captain stressed that while he is always willing to contribute and add value to the team environment, he does not want to operate in a space where his worth is repeatedly questioned despite years of proven performances. {{/usCountry}}

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“My perspective is very clear. If I can add value to the environment that I am part of, and the environment feels that I can add value, I will be seen. If I am made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I am not in that space. If you go to a workplace and people say they believe in your abilities and a week later they start questioning the way you operate, it’s like why?" Kohli said on RCB podcast.

Kohli further added: “Either tell me on day one that I am not good enough or not needed. But if you have said I am good enough and you are not thinking otherwise, then be quiet."

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