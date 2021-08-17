Virat Kohli’s gestures that kept the adrenaline rush high on the final day of Lord’s Test – Watch Videos

Indian captain Virat Kohli is a man of different emotions. His animated gestures on the field clearly explain what running through his heart and mind. When he fails to score runs, he dons a serious expressionless face. But when his bowlers pick wickets or India wins a game, his expressions are beyond everything. One such instance was the final of the Lord’s Test when Kohli’s jubilant reactions were on the higher side as India bowlers put an exemplary show to hand India a 151-run win over England.

The pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma managed to bundle out England for 120 in less than two complete sessions. India won a Test match at Lord’s after 7 years and the Indian players more than happy to reach this milestone.

Kohli’s enthusiasm was at a different level altogether while defending the 272-run target. Whenever a bowler picked up a wicket, he erupted in joy, ran across the field roaring and jumping. His emotions worked as a booster for those who thought the hosts might save the game.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli first to shake hands with James Anderson after Lord's Test despite flare-ups and verbal battles

His mode of celebration changed with the fall of every English wicket. The moment he took Joe Root’s catch at the first slip, he didn’t look at any of his teammates. Instead, he ran straight, with his finger pointing upwards.

And when Mohammed Siraj hit the final nail in the coffin by clipping the stumps of James Anderson, he roared the loudest. Soon he went to the match-official for the final hand-shake. He greeted Anderson as well.

Lastly, the Indian skipper passed on a message that the team isn't going to relax after winning just the second Test . He said their focus is to clinch the series.

“Very happy with the support we got, especially when we're playing away from home these things are very important. It comes a day later (after Independence Day) but it's the best gift we can give. We're not going to sit on our laurels after this match, five Test matches is our focus,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ | ‘It’s getting beyond a joke’: Boycott slams England’s top 3 batsmen for failing to score against IND on day 5 at Lord’s

India and England will now square off in the third Test which begins on August 25 at Headingly, Leeds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON