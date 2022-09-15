Virat Kohli's incredible five-word tribute to 'King' Roger Federer's retirement announcement wins fans' hearts

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has doffed his hat to Swiss marvel Roger Federer after the legendary tennis player shared his retirement plans ahead of the Laver Cup 2022 on Thursday. One of the greatest players in the history of tennis, former World No.1 Federer will retire from the sport after the conclusion of the Laver Cup. Days after tennis icon Serena Williams confirmed that she is 'evolving away from tennis', Swiss great Federer admitted that he gearing up for his tennis swansong.

Sharing a lengthy note across all social media platforms, Federer revealed that the fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be his final tournament as a professional tennis player. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” Federer said in his tweet.

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

ALSO READ: Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup 2022 to be tennis great's swansong

Taking cognisance of Federer’s post on Instagram, former Indian skipper Kohli hailed the tennis icon as the greatest of all time. “The greatest of all time. King Roger,” Kohli commented on Federer’s post on the Facebook-owned platform. One of the most followed athletes on social media, Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming bilateral series between India and Australia.

Kohli's incredible 5-word tribute for 'King' Federer's retirement wins hearts!(Instagram)

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Kohli-starrer Team India will play three T20I matches against Australia. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against South Africa in the build-up to the ICC World T20 2022. An in-form Kohli will spearhead India's batting charge at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Batting icon Kohli regained top form in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. Kohli emerged as the leading run-getter for Team India at the Asia Cup 2022. However, India failed to defend its crown as the Men in Blue suffered a premature exit from the continental tournament in the Super 4 phase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON