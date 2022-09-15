Roger Federer to retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

Swiss marvel Roger Federer has revealed that the former World No. 1 will bid farewell to professional tennis after the conclusion of the Laver Cup 2022. On Thursday, the legendary tennis player shared a lengthy note to open up about his retirement plans.

"Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you," Federer said.

The Swiss tennis great further confirmed that the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament. Already embracing the twilight phase of his iconic tennis career, Federer has struggled to feature in major tournaments in the past three years. In his trophy-laden career, Federer has played more than 1500 matches over 24 years.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” Federer said.

Over the years, Federer has smashed a plethora of records in men's singles tennis. Often dubbed as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Federer has won 20 Grand Slams and the tennis icon has secured 103 career ATP titles since his debut. Coached by Ivan Ljubicic and Severin Luthi, Federer turned pro in 1998. Federer became the oldest World No. 1 at the age of 36 in 2018. Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer has never retired in 1,526 singles matches. The Swiss icon has played 223 doubles matches in his career.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible," Federer added.

Federer has dropped the retirement bombshell days after Serena Williams revealed the US Open 2022 will be her final tournament. Federer last played Grand Slam tennis in 2021 at the Wimbledon Championships. During the 2022 edition of the Wimbledon Championships, Federer made his presence felt at the famous arena as the former World No.1 appeared for a special event which marked 100-year anniversary of the Centre Court in July. Federer last played his career match on July 7, 2021. The former World No.1 lost to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals at the time.

