Virat Kohli's India equal historic feat with win in Centurion Test; achieves record twice in 3 years

Team India registered a remarkable 113-run victory over South Africa in the first Test in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was an all-round performance from India as the side put 324 in the first innings and took a heavy 130-run lead as the pacers ran through the South Africa batting order. The Indian fast bowling trio lived up to its reputation to deliver the knock-out punch to the hosts in the second innings then, as the Proteas were bowled out on 191 in the 305-run chase.

This was also India's first win in Centurion in three attempts, and the side will be aiming to capitalize on the victory as they chase their first-ever series win in South Africa.

As India secured the victory, Virat Kohli's side reached a remarkable feat in Test cricket. The Indian team – only for the second time in its history – won four overseas Tests in a calendar year. Incidentally, it was under Kohli's captaincy when India achieved the feat for the first time as well.

India won Tests in Brisbane, Lord's, Oval, and Centurion this year, equalling the feat in 2018 when India began their away win campaign in Johannesburg, Nottingham, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

This year, India had begun its overseas Test campaign under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy in Australia as Kohli had returned to India mid-way through the series Down Under to attend the birth of his daughter. Under Rahane, India ended Australia's unbeaten streak at Brisbane which dated back to 1989 as the side won the series 2-1.

Kohli returned as captain when India defeated England in two Tests and gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series (the fifth Test will be played in Manchester in July 2022).

The series against South Africa is called India's ‘final frontier’ as it remains the only country where India are yet to win a Test series.