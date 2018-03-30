Virat Kohli’s new love: India captain adds dream supercar to his collection

It is a well-known fact among Virat Kohli fans that the India cricket team captain is a huge admirer of German car manufacturer Audi. Kohli is currently the owner of an Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition, Audi R8 V10, Audi A8L W12 Quattro, Audi S6, Audi Q7 4.2 TDI, Toyota Fortuner and a Renault Duster, and he has added a Bentley Continental GT to his collection.

According to a Cartoq report, Virat Kohli’s new Bentley Continental GT is apparently registered in his brother’s name, Vikas Kohli, and Virat – who happens to be a brand ambassador for Audi -- is the second owner. Other Bentley owners in the Indian team include Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh.

Kohli, who tied the knot with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma last December, recently cancelled a Rs 34 crore luxury apartment he booked in the Omkar 1973 tower located in the tony Worli area of the megapolis.

In June 2016, the cricketer had bought the 7,171-sqft sea-view apartment on the 35th floor of the under construction tower C of this super-luxury project for Rs 34 crore. The project is being developed by Omkar Realtors & Developers.

A source close to the development confirmed the cancellation of the transaction saying Kohli recently leased out a sea-view apartment in the skyscraper by the Raheja group in the nearby Dr Annie Besant Road for a monthly rental of Rs 15 lakh.

Kohli, who was rested for the Nidahas Trophy, will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018, starting April 7. RCB’s first game is against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8.