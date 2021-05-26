Virat Kohli's viral 'crossbar challenge' video on Twitter attracts hilarious response from Sunil Chhetri

Seldom has an Indian cricket team captain bonded with the football team skipper like the way Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri have. Kohli and Chhetri’s straight from the heart Instagram live in May last year was the perfect advert of the relationship between the two. The closeness once again came to the fore when Chhetri posted a hilarious comment on Kohli’s ‘accidental crossbar challenge’ video on Twitter.

The Indian football team skipper, who is also the highest goal-scorer of the country in international football, asked whether he should send the invoice of all his coaching sessions at once or Kohli would prefer to pay him in instalments after seeing the Indian cricket team captain hit the crossbar from outside the box in a training session.

“Saare coaching sessions ka ek hi invoice bheju, ya aasan kishton mein chukaoge, champ? (Should I send a collective invoice for all the coaching sessions or do you want to pay me in easy instalments, champ?),” tweeted Chhetri while quoting Kohli’s video.

On Tuesday, the modern-day great took to Twitter to post a video of him shooting a football on the field. Captioned "Accidental crossbar challenge", the video shows Kohli hitting the crossbar while attempting to score a goal.

The clip ends with the right-handed batsman gleefully covering his face in shock and the people around him also letting out a similar expression.

The video was an instant hit on social media as fans shared and commented on it. At the time of writing the story, the video of Kohli hitting the crossbar had close to 8 thousand retweets and over 1 lakh likes.

Kohli’s love for football is no secret to anyone. The highest run-scorer among active cricketers in the world, is also the co-owner of India Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa. Kohli is also known for preferring a game of football before an international cricket match just to get warmed-up properly.

32-year-old Kohli was last seen in action in the now-suspended IPL 2021. While captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who was third in the points table before the premature halt, Kohli had scored 198 runs in seven matches.

Kohli, along with the Indian team, will now travel to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against the hosts.