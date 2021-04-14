Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli's reaction after Adam Zampa handed over RCB cap to him before IPL 2021 auction

Recounting a hilarious episode, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) new recruit Glenn Maxwell said captain Virat Kohli had referred him and leg-spinner Adam Zampa as ‘idiots’ after he had received a photograph of Zampa handing over the RCB cap to Maxwell even before IPL 2021 Auctions.

It all transpired when Maxwell and Zampa were quarantining in New Zealand ahead of their T20 series. Maxwell said Zampa was incidentally carrying the RCB cap with him and decided to click a photograph with him and send it to Virat Kohli.

“There’s actually a funny story. The day of the auction, it was at night time in New Zealand. We were training while in quarantine in New Zealand. Adam Zampa had his RCB hat in his bag, so he took it out and made sure we had a photo. He sent it to Virat and said ‘Let’s get it over the line. Congratulations I have already given him his first cap!’,” shared Maxwell in an interview with RCB.

When asked about Kohli’s reaction after seeing the photograph, which Zampa later uploaded after RCB picked Maxwell up for a whopping ₹14.25 Cr, the Australian hard-hitting right-hander said, Kohli had jokingly referred them as ‘idiots’.

"That was before the auction, so it all happened pretty well. It would have looked pretty silly if it didn’t work out that way. He put the picture on afterwards but we took the photo before the auction. Virat said you guys are idiots (after Zampa sent Virat Kohli the picture),” admitted Maxwell.

Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings after a disappointing season last year in the IPL. But RCB went all out for him after they too had let go of some big-ticket players Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

Maxwell started off IPL 2021 well by slamming 39 off 28 balls with 2 sixes and 3 fours against Mumbai Indians in Chennai. RCB ended up winning that match by 2 wickets.

Maxwell will be hoping to carry the good work in RCB’s next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.