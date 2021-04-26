'One guy completely beat us': RCB captain Virat Kohli admits Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly won game for CSK

Virat Kohli admitted that his side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were single-handedly beaten by Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in match 19 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Jadeja left everyone shell-shocked when he helped CSK from 117/3 in 15 overs to 191/4 in 20 overs. Jadeja smashed 37 runs in the final over of the innings, against current Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel, and finished unbeaten on 62 off 28 balls.

Also read: 'I was ready for that,' Ravindra Jadeja reveals MS Dhoni's advice that helped him hit 37 off final over

In the second half, Jadeja rocked RCB's chase with an exceptional spell of 3/14 in 4 overs, which included the key wickets of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

Speaking on Star Sports during the presentation ceremony, Kohli said: "One guy completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see. He (Harshal Patel) bowled well and we will continue to back him. His two wickets of the set batters took the momentum away from CSK before Jaddu took it away in the final over."

Kohli also added that he is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with in-form all-rounder Jadeja, when the two regroup to play for India in about two months' time.

"His (Jadeja) ability has been there for everyone to see. I am very happy to see him perform with the bat, ball, and on the field. After two months, he will be back playing for India and it is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder do well with the bat. When he plays well and is confident, it lets out many opportunities," Kohli said.

RCB suffered their first defeat of the season after winning their first four and allowed CSK to displace them from the top of the standings. However, Kohli revealed that this result is good feedback for his side and that they are looking at it the right way.

CSK's next assignment is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on April 28. On the other hand, RCB locks horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, on April 27.