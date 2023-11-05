Virat Kohli scripts birthday fairytale in Kolkata, equals Sachin Tendulkar's world record with iconic 49th ton vs SA

Another day, another Virat Kohli masterclass. It is undoubtedly a remarkable achievement in its own merit, yet the frequency with which Kohli orchestrates such innings no longer comes as a surprise to anyone. Perhaps, therein lies the true greatness of the man. On Sunday, Virat Kohli, celebrating his 35th birthday, was the showstopper yet again, as he reached a record-equalling 49th ODI century during the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa. Only Sachin Tendulkar has as many tons in the fifty-over format.

Virat Kohli celebrates during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa(AFP)

After seven cruising wins, India took on Temba Bavuma's men at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with a bid to register their eighth-successive victory in the tournament. In India's last match, Kohli had missed out on a three-figure mark in what could have been a poetic moment in Indian cricketing history; a record-equalling ton in front of Sachin Tendulkar' at the latter's own den, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Instead, Kohli was dismissed on 82 but India did register a mammoth 302-run win over Sri Lanka.

On Sunday, however, Kohli was at his absolute best as he battled the South African attack in a gritty century in Kolkata. He arrived at the crease after Rohit Sharma, the in-form Indian captain, was dismissed after a quickfire 40 off just 26 deliveries; soon after his arrival, Shubman Gill – the other opener – was outfoxed with an incredible delivery from Keshav Maharaj.

And it was the Proteas spinner who troubled Kohli the most during the batter's opening few overs at the crease. Maharaj beat Kohli on multiple occasions and the batter even survived a review after wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock felt Maharaj induced a faint edge off the India star's bat. With two quick setbacks, Kohli, alongside Shreyas Iyer (77) rebuilt the Indian innings as the duo relied heavily on rotating the strike.

Kohli had been the aggressor for the initial part of the partnership as Iyer – under pressure in this World Cup after throwing away strong starts – was defensive at first. Braving the South African spin challenge, Kohli notched up a crucial half-century in 67 deliveries; Iyer, too, got in his groove as he settled into the crease and displayed a wide range of shots as he crossed his fifty-run mark in the 31st over.

Unlike in the previous game against Sri Lanka where their bowlers wavered with lines and lengths, the Proteas bowlers remained disciplined as ever and didn't allow Kohli many loose deliveries en route to his century. It didn't help Kohli that the surface was getting slower as the innings progressed – something he acknowledged in the mid-innings break – and timing the ball to perfection proved difficult. The Indian batter, then, relied on quick singles and doubles and opted on using the pace of the bowlerse to find the odd boundaries.

It was in the 49th over against Kagiso Rabada where Kohli eventually ended the wait for the iconic 49th; as a single off his 119th delivery in the innings secured his record-equalling century. His innings featured 10 fours with no six. It was a defining moment for Kohli in that he reached the mark on his 36th birthday in an important World Cup clash.

This was Kohli's second century in the ongoing World Cup edition – in addition to five fifties – and third overall (in tournament's history). His 49th ODI ton was also his 79th hundred in international cricket; Kohli remains 21 shy of equalling Tendulkar (100 centuries) in that regard.

