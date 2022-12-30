Virat Kohli sends message for Rishabh Pant after India wicketkeeper suffers injuries in horrific car accident

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car crash in the early morning hours of Friday. Pant was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand when his car collided with a divider near Manglore; according to a statement released by the BCCI, Pant faced ‘two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back’.

Ever since the news of Pant's car accident spread, fans and former cricketers took to social media platforms to wish for the star wicketkeeper's speedy recovery.

Former India captain Virat Kohli also took to his Twitter account to send his wishes for Pant. “Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery,” Kohli wrote.

Rishabh Pant had been a part of the Indian XI when the side last played during the 2nd Test of the series against Bangladesh. He had scored an important 93 in the first innings of the match to revive India in the Test; the side eventually clinched a three-wicket win in the game, winning the series 2-0.

Following the Test, Pant had travelled to Dubai where he was seen with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni; he returned to India earlier this week. According to police, Pant was driving to his hometown Roorkee, dozed off, and the vehicle hit the divider before bursting into flames.

The driver and other staff of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by helped the cricketer get out of the burning car, the police said, adding the car was completely charred in the accident.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun," Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh added.

