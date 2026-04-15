Virat Kohli set to make his debut as Impact Player after not taking the field against LSG

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s team sheet for the IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants answered the biggest pre-match question before a ball was bowled. Virat Kohli was not named in the starting XI, but was placed among the Impact Sub options, a move that immediately pointed to fitness management rather than outright unavailability. Virat Kohli will play as an Impact Sub for RCB against LSG in Bengaluru. (AP)

The context around that decision had been building since RCB’s previous match against the Mumbai Indians. Kohli had batted in that game and made a half-century, but he did not take the field during Mumbai’s chase after picking up an ankle issue. That detail suddenly made RCB’s selection call against LSG look far less surprising. The franchise clearly did not want to risk him for 20 overs in the field if there was a safer way to still use him in the match.

That is where the Impact Player rule becomes central to the story. If Kohli is held back from the starting XI and then brought in only when RCB bat, Bengaluru effectively get the benefit of his presence at the crease without exposing him to the physical demands of fielding. In other words, this is not a case of Kohli being dropped, rested completely, or ruled out. It is a strong tactical indication that RCB want to protect his ankle while still keeping one of their most important batters available for the part of the game that matters most to them.

Why RCB’s Kohli call makes tactical sense The move also fits the larger reality of RCB’s season. Kohli remains central to their batting structure, especially at the Chinnaswamy, where starts at the top can shape the entire innings. Even when RCB have had contributions from players like Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma or Tim David, Kohli’s value lies in the control he brings to the innings and the stability he offers against both pace and spin.

Also Read: RCB vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB to bowl against LSG; no Kohli in bowling XIAt the same time, an ankle niggle can be more troublesome in the field than with the bat. Quick turns, boundary patrol, sudden stops, and the constant load of movement over a full innings carry a different kind of risk. So RCB’s selection appears to be a practical middle path.

That makes this one of the more interesting uses of the Impact Sub rule this season. Instead of using it purely as a tactical batting-bowling switch, RCB seem to be using it as a fitness-management tool. The message from the team sheet is fairly clear: Virat Kohli is expected to play a role, but Bengaluru want that role to begin with the bat, not in the field. For RCB, it is a cautious move, but also a clever one.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI vs LSG: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Subs: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan