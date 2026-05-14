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Virat Kohli sets a new bar in Indian cricket with record-extending IPL century to all but confirm RCB's playoff berth

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 105 guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 12:32 am IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Virat Kohli turned Raipur into another entry in his chase archive as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets with three balls remaining in IPL 2026 on Wednesday. Chasing 193, Kohli remained unbeaten on 105 off 60 balls and carried RCB to the top of the table.

Virat Kohli after his century against KKR.(PTI)

The hundred was Kohli’s ninth in IPL history, extending his record for the most centuries in the tournament. It came after two consecutive golden ducks and arrived on a night when RCB needed a win to strengthen their playoff position. By the end of the chase, Kohli had converted pressure into command and left KKR on the edge of elimination.

Kohli turns 193 into a controlled chase

KKR had enough on the board to make the chase difficult. Sent in to bat, they posted 192/4, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 71 and Rinku Singh finishing unbeaten on 49. Kolkata recovered after losing Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane early, with Raghuvanshi giving the innings shape through the middle overs and Rinku providing the late push.

The 105 not out carried more than personal weight. It took Kohli further clear at the top of the IPL century chart, with nine hundreds, three ahead of Chris Gayle and Jos Buttler. It also ended a mini-slump in the sharpest possible way after two ducks had brought extra attention to his form.

Also Read: RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Historic Virat Kohli ton powers RCB to 6-wicket win, top of the table

For RCB, the win is massive. They moved to the top of the IPL 2026 table and strengthened their playoff push with two league matches left. The chase showed the value of experience in a tense run chase, with Kohli anchoring the innings without allowing the tempo to drop.

For KKR, the defeat is close to fatal. They are not officially out until the mathematics closes, but the practical route has almost disappeared. The loss leaves them dependent on other results, net run rate and multiple favourable outcomes. Their maximum possible points tally no longer gives them control of their own campaign.

KKR had runs on the board. They had chances in the field. They had Kohli dropped early. None of it was enough. RCB walked away with the win, the top spot and another Kohli century night. Kolkata walked away with 192/4, a six-wicket defeat, and a playoff campaign now hanging by a thread.

 
rcb kolkata knight riders virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli sets a new bar in Indian cricket with record-extending IPL century to all but confirm RCB's playoff berth
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