Virat Kohli speeding towards ODI return, makes an appearance on day he completes 17 years in international cricket

Virat Kohli is back at it. The right-handed batter, 36, has begun training ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia in October. Kohli, who has bid adieu to T20Is and Tests, was last seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he lifted the trophy after his team defeated the Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli clicked with a fan during training session in London. (Virat Kohli Fan Club - X)

Recently, a report in Dainik Jagran claimed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might call it quits in ODIs as well in the Australia series. The report claimed that the duo would be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy if they harbour the dream of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Amid all the reports regarding his ODI future, Virat Kohli is doing the best he can, and that is to train. The former India captain is currently in London, UK. On Monday, Kohli was spotted in the indoor nets, and he obliged a fan with a selfie.

In the viral picture, Kohli can be seen smiling while the fan was also spotted beaming.

Recently, another image from London had gone viral, in which Kohli was seen sporting a white beard. This led to fans getting concerned and asking whether the batter would call time on his international career.

However, on the very same day, Kohli posted an Instagram Story of returning to the nets and beginning training ahead of the Australia ODIs.

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will begin on October 19. The three games will be played in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney.

Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Virat Kohli, 36, announced his Test retirement in May 2025, just days before the squad announcement for the England tour.

Kohli had a horrid time in Tests in the last five years. In his last series against Australia, Kohli started off with a bang, scoring a century in the opener in Perth. However, it all went downhill from there as he kept chasing deliveries bowled outside off-stump. He ended the five-match series with just 190 runs.

However, Kohli remains a beast in the ODI format. He has the most centuries by any batter in the 50-over format. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record during the 2023 World Cup.

Kohli was in fine form in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which India won under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Ironically, Kohli also completed 17 years in international cricket on August 18 as he made his debut in 2008 in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.