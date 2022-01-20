WATCH: Virat Kohli, Temba Bavuma involve in verbal spat after former India skipper's bullet throw in first ODI

Virat Kohli's temper has been on full display in the ongoing South Africa tour, with former India captain's gesture involving the stump mic already being criticised by many. Now in a new video, which has gone viral, Kohli can be seen getting involved in a fiery exchange with South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

The incident took place in the 36th over of the South Africa innings, who opted to bat first after winning the toss.

In the video, Bavuma can be seen playing a shot, which went straight towards Kohli at the cover region, who after grabbing the ball throwed it back at Rishabh Pant at a brisk pace that even the wicketkeeper failed to hold onto it.

Following the incident, Bavuma didn't seem happy with Kohli's reaction, which led to the exchange of words between the two.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, riding on centuries by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, the hosts piled a stiff 296-4 after 50 overs. Bavuma hit 110 and van der Dussen made an impressive 129 not out off just 96 balls.

India in response got off to a promising start to reach 152-2 with 79 by Dhawan and 51 from Virat Kohli in his first game since giving up the Test captaincy after India lost to South Africa 2-1 in the test series last week.

But Kohli's dismissal to a mistimed sweep off spinner Tabraiz Shamsi started a run of wickets, leaving India at 214-8.

Shardul Thakur did his best to raise India at the end with 50 not out off 43 balls but the tourists only managed 265-8 in their 50 overs.

-with AP inputs