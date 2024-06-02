Virat Kohli to open after Jaiswal snub, Hardik roars back to form: Takeaways from IND vs BAN T20 WC warm-up clash

Rohit Sharma and Co. started their T20 World Cup 2024 journey on a positive note with a clinical win over Bangladesh in their only warm-up match. It was a dominant show from the Indian team as they completely stamped their authority on a tricky batting surface and outclassed Najmul Hossain Shanto's men in New York with a 60-run win. India's Hardik Pandya greets fans during a warm-up match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.(AP)

It was a crucial match for India to finalise their team combination and the team management did get some answers as a couple of players made a strong statement. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, who were playing in Indian colours after a long time, shone with the bat and were the standout batters for their side.

Here are the few takeaways from the India vs Bangladesh Warm-up clash:

Virat Kohli expected to open

The former India skipper wasn't available for selection for the warm-up match as he landed in New York just a day before the clash. In his absence, India made a bold move by promoting Sanju Samson as the opener despite having Yashasvi Jaiswal which indicated they are expected to go with Kohli as Rohit's opening partner in the Group A matches.

Rishabh Pant takes edge over Sanju Samson

Pant has moved ahead of Samson in the race to get a place in the playing XI with a blistering half-century on Saturday. The left-handed batter scored 53 runs off 32 balls laced with 4 sixes and as many fours. He looked at his very best as he hit a wide range of shots, including a one-handed six, before getting retired out to give a chance to other batters. Meanwhile, Samson had a forgettable outing against Bangladesh as he scored just one run off six balls after being promoted as an opener.

Hardik Pandya shines in Indian colours

After a forgettable IPL 2024, Hardik returned to his best with the bat and silenced his critics with an unbeaten 40-run knock off 23 balls. The flamboyant all-rounder smashed Tanvir Islam for a hat-trick of sixes to show why he is still a vital cog in the wheel for the Indian team when it comes to white-ball cricket. Out of the three finishers in the line-up, only Pandya was the one who stood tall for the side as Shivam Dube (14) and Ravindra Jadeja (4*) looked sluggish in the middle. He also claimed a wicket with the ball.

A mixed day in the office for Dube

Dube struggled with the bat on the tricky surface and scored 14 runs off 16 balls and got dismissed by spinner Mahedi Hasan courtesy a brilliant catch at the boundary line by Mahmudullah. However, he later managed to display his bowling prowess and claimed a couple of wickets. He bowled in just one match in IPL 2024 but with his two wickets on Saturday, the team management might look to use him as an all-rounder in T20 WC.

Yuzvendra Chahal to wait for his chance

Chahal was the only bowler who didn't get the chance to bowl from the Indian squad against Bangladesh. Axar Patel was the only spinner to take a wicket for India, while Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav remained wicketless as the trio bowled two overs each. Rohit and Dravid might go ahead with three spinners in the Playing XI on the slow tracks in the USA and Chahal is down the pecking order at the moment.