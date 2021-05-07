Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate 2 crore in COVID-19 fight

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Friday announced the decision to donate ₹2 crore towards a fund-raising project, which is looking to raise a total of ₹7 crore towards the nation's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support," Kohli said in a tweet.

The campaign will run for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds will be directed to ACT Grants, the implementation partner which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount, a press release said.

"We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year," Kohli said in the release.

"We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever," he further added.

"We are starting this fund-raiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this."

