‘Virat Kohli will have to…’: Ex-India batting coach shares mantra to handle Nathan Lyon in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Updated on Feb 04, 2023 06:31 PM IST

Knowing Virat Kohli's troubles against spin, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has weighed in on the plan to handle Lyon in the upcoming series.

Nathan Lyon; Virat Kohli(getty images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli's struggles with spin is an open secret. The right-handed batter has been bamboozled by the likes of Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Santner and a number of debutant spin bowlers as well in the past few years. And come the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series next week, Australia will surely be planning to deploy Lyon against India's No.4 Kohli who is a vital cog in the hosts' batting.

Knowing Kohli's troubles against spin, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has weighed in on the plan to handle Lyon in the upcoming series. During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Bangar highlighted the loopholes in Kohli's batting style which makes it difficult for him to counter Lyon.

ALSO READ: ‘No need for freebies...’: Ex-India stars react to viral video of Ashwin's carbon copy bowling to Steve Smith and Co.

"Virat Kohli does not do two things due to which he faces a lot of difficulties against Nathan Lyon. One, he does not believe much in stepping out, he plays more from the crease and then he does not play the sweep as well," said Bangar.

"So where will he score runs against Nathan Lyon? So he will have to change his approach slightly. We have already seen in this season that he has used his feet slightly more, although he might have done it in the shorter format. He will have to do that," he added.

Talking further, Bangar pointed out the subtle improvisations which Kohli could incorporate into his batting and it would do him a world of good against Lyon.

"He(Kohli) will have to move a little towards an off-stump guard, so that he is able to cover the line better and he should not allow Nathan Lyon to bowl too many deliveries. He will have to take a slightly aggressive approach, then only you can threaten him slightly," said Bangar.

Team India are set to play the first Test against Australia from February 09 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma and Co. are also aiming to qualify for the World Test Championship 2021 - 2023 final by winning the series by a margin which paves the way for them.

