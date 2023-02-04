‘No need for freebies...’: Ex-India stars react to viral video of Ashwin's carbon copy bowling to Steve Smith and Co.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has turned into one of the spiciest duels in Test Cricket, with some experts comparing the competitiveness involved to The Ashes. Pat Cummins-led Australia have arrived on Indian shores to play the four-Test series and avenge their loss in the Australian edition 2020-21. In their pursuit of turning the table on Team India, the visitors are well aware of the challenge posed by spinners especially Ravichandran Ashwin.

On Friday, cricket.com.au tweeted a video of Indian domestic cricketer Mahesh Pithiya who is touted as a carbon copy of Ashwin with an action just like the senior cricketer. In the video, he was seen bowling to Australian batters and vice-captain Steve Smith in their practice sessions. The Australian team are honing their skills for their nemesis- the 'real' Ashwin and the way they are doing it, has put them into the spotlight even before the series gets underway. Their preparatory tactics has amused some former Indian cricketers.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and responded to the viral video of Pithiya's bowling. "First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy," he tweeted.

Ex-India cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote "Even before the first ball of BGT @ashwinravi99 is already playing. Love it."

Former India Test cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan enquired with a Twitter user whether Pithiya was being paid by the Australians or not. Upon knowing that the visitors would pay Pithiya for his bowling, Sivaramakrishnan tweeted "That’s what I wanted to know. No need for freebies to these Australians".

Australia do have a solid reason to be wary of Ashwin as the 36-year-old has has picked 89 wickets in 18 Test matches against them which includes five 5-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. He has dismissed the foundation of their middle order- Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, quite a number of times.

Meanwhile, The first Test between India and Australia will start from February 09 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

