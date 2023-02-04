Home / Cricket / 'Usko bhi log sunte hain?': PAK pacer's reply as anchor shockingly calls Gautam Gambhir '4 feet - Rajpal Yadav ka bhai'

Updated on Feb 04, 2023 06:30 PM IST

During an interview with veteran Pakistan pacer, in a rather shocking manner, the anchor mocked former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, calling him, "4 feet - Rajpal Yadav ka bhai" and the Pakistan pacer responded to it.

India and Pakistan share a rivalry like no other in world cricket. It has been over a decade now since the two rivals have indulged in a bilateral series owing to the political tension between the two sides. Yet the rivalry remains alive through ICC and Asia Cup meetings which always is a full-house. Cricketers who have had the opportunity to be part of the rivalry through bilateral series before 2012 have often been asked to narrate their experiences of facing each other. Veteran Pakistan cricketer Sohail Khan, in an interview on YouTube, recently recalled his duel with Virat Kohli and facing the Indian side in the 2015 World Cup. However, during the interview, in a rather shocking manner, the anchor mocked former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, calling him, "4 feet - Rajpal Yadav ka bhai" and the Pakistan pacer responded to it.

Sohail was in conversation with Nadir Ali on his YouTube channel, 'Nadir Ali Podcast', where he was recalling former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's memorable four-wicket haul in IPL 2008 for Kolkata Knight Riders. It was then that the anchor suddenly dragged Gambhir into the conversation, calling him "Karele ka first cousin", referring to his "bitter" statement on Pakistan. Nadir revealed that Gambhir had said that India should never have any series against Pakistan.

Sohail was rather stunned as Nadir's revelations on Gambhir and his statements as he asked, "He speaks against Pakistan?" before he added, "Woh bhi log sunte hai (people listen to that as well)?"

Nadir then shockingly referred Gambhir as "4 feet ke, Rajpal Yadav ka bhai." Sohail seemed least interested, not at Nadir's words, but rather insisted on changing the topic as the anchor kept on criticising Gambhir.

Nadir probably misquoted a statement of Gambhir from 2018, before the Asia Cup, where he had told Times Of India, "If you want to ban someone from playing, you should ban them from playing every form of cricket, whether it’s Asia Cup or ICC events. You can’t have conditional bans in sports. You can’t say we won’t play bilateral series but we can’t do anything about ICC events and Asia Cup. If you want to play Pakistan in Asia Cup, why don’t you play bilateral series as well? If you don’t want to play Pakistan in bilateral series, then don’t play them in Asia Cup and in ICC events either. That is a decision that the BCCI and the Government needs to take."

Even amid the recent row over Pakistan's Asia Cup hosting rights between BCCI and PCB, Gambhir rather remained tighlipped and admitted that the entire decision is on the government.

