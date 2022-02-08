Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Virat scored plenty of runs. Unmukt Chand couldn't translate success': Ex-India player explains how Kohli made it big
‘Virat scored plenty of runs. Unmukt Chand couldn’t translate success': Ex-India player explains how Kohli made it big

Former India cricketer explained why U19 World Cup-winning captain Virat Kohli was able to break through to the senior side and Unmukt Chand couldn't despite achieving a similar feat.
‘Virat scored plenty of runs. Unmukt Chand couldn’t translate success': Ex-India player Nikhil Chopra explains how Kohli made it big
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Graduating from the U19 side to the senior side is a daunting task, especially for an Indian cricketer. Despite being the most successful nation in this format, with 5 World Cup titles, only handful players are able to make the jump. Virat Kohli could but Unmukt Chand couldn't. Former cricketer Nikhil Chopra has tried to reason the main difference between the two WC-winning captains. 

The team has won the Under-19 World Cup five times and finished runners-up thrice. In 2000, they won it under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif, in 2008, they won it under Virat Kohli's leadership, in 2012 under Unmukt Chand, in 2018 under Prithvi Shaw, and in 2022 under Yash Dhull.

While speaking to Khelneeti's YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Kohli was able to carry his form to the senior level, while Chand failed to accomplish the same.

“The transition phase from U19 to Ranji Trophy is very important. From a boy, you are joining the men’s league. Your U19 phase is over and now you have to translate that performance at the Ranji Trophy level.”

Elaborating further, the former off-spinner added:

“Virat Kohli played for Delhi after winning the U19 World Cup. He scored plenty of runs there as well. He was dropped from the Indian team after his initial selection but picked again after scoring in domestic cricket. In contrast, Unmukt Chand couldn’t translate his success from U19 to domestic cricket. He was an exceptional talent but could not fulfill his potential. To get selected for India, you need to prove that you are one above the rest.”

While Kohli went on to captain India for seven long years, Chand retired from Indian cricket and moved abroad for “better opportunities”.

Topics
virat kohli unmukt chand india u-19
