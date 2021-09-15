Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Virender Sehwag: Enjoying commenting on cricket rather than putting a lot of effort to get ready for a match
cricket

Virender Sehwag: Enjoying commenting on cricket rather than putting a lot of effort to get ready for a match

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag reveals he picked up a bat back in March, and has not touched it since
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Virendra Sehwag says he is happily retired (Reuben Singh/Hindustan Times)

Virender Sehwag is happily retired, and doesn’t spend his time reminiscing about the days spent on the field. The former India opener confesses that it has been months since he even picked a bat, and says he is enjoying exploiting this new phase of his life.

“If I see somebody playing, I am like ‘Thank God, I’m not playing’. Because I had a lot of pain in my body. When I was playing cricket, I had hip joint issues, back problems, shoulder issues, and had a couple of surgeries. That was the reason why I retired in my 30s,” admits Sehwag, who retired in 2015.

He continues, “I am happily retired and enjoying my comments on cricket rather than putting a lot of effort, doing a lot of practice, going to gym to get ready for the matches. There are some people who ask me, ke andar se nahi aata ke thoda aur bat uthaon, ya ek do balls aur khel lun’, and my answer always is ‘no’.”

RELATED STORIES

Sehwag, played international cricket roughly for 14 years, reveals he picked up a bat back in March, and has not touched it since then. “ Even when my kids play cricket, I never ever even try to play a ball with them”.

But is it that easy to detach from cricket, which continues to shadow your life in some way even today?

“Now, I’m playing a lot of other sports, like table tennis, carrom or chess, which don’t come with any pressure on the body. However, there are days when you think, ‘should I play more’. But for me that time has gone, so now I am enjoying my commentary,” shares the 42-year-old.

Even though commentary is his bread and butter, he is exploring more from his life, from starting a school to having an activewear and sportswear brand, VS by Sehwag, with which he recently went virtual.

“I came out with a sportswear brand in March last year, and after that pandemic and lockdown happened. It was a very tough time for us from a revenue point of view and managing everything. Thank god, bad times went through, good times are here… Now, our aim is to reach 100 crore revenue in the next three to five years,” he says.

It is no secret that cricket has always been a favourite when it comes to biopics in Bollywood. And he is not averse to watching his life story play on screen.

“If an opportunity comes from a good production house, and they are ready to pay me the big check, then I will think about it,” he says, adding that he has no name in the wishlist for the same.

“That’s not my job. It is the director and casting director’s job,” he says while wrapping up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sunil Gavaskar names the 'clever' cricketer India can rely on

Cricket fraternity wishes Lasith Malinga a ‘happy retirement’

Balaji names ‘once-in-a-generation fast bowler’ of Team India

Sehwag names the 'best' India captain between Ganguly and Dhoni
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP