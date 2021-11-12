'They have managed to do that well in the past' - Sehwag on what India can learn from New Zealand, England

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Thursday pointed out what the present Indian team can learn from England and New Zealand, who played the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Kane Williamson's men beat England by five wickets to reach their maiden final in men's World T20.

Although admitting that this Indian unit has the ability to beat both the aforementioned sides on any given day, Sehwag feels that the team should play a more fearless brand of cricket, something which the T20 format demands.

"India doesn't need to learn anything from them. India are a good team and can beat both England and New Zealand on any day, but one thing they can definitely learn is to be positive and play positively because T20 format or white ball cricket, it's format of brave players and you have to take risks, you need to express yourself," he said on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com.

Following Afghanistan's defeat to New Zealand earlier this week, India fell out of contention from the race to the semis, failing to reach the knockout stage for the fourth time in a T20 World Cup and first time in nine years in a World Cup event.

India will now host New Zealand for a three-match T20I series starting November 17 and the veteran cricketer wants India to play bravely against the Blackcaps.

"India have managed to do that well in the past," Sehwag said. "Now again the time has come to repeat it. I would like to say that when New Zealand comes to India, play a brave and expressive brand of cricket and don't worry about the result because if you play bravely then the result will be in your favor," he said.

The series will begin in Jaipur with Rohit Sharma leading the T20I side.