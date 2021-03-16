'This is exactly what Tendulkar used to do': Sehwag points out similarity between Virat Kohli and Sachin

After a long time, Virat Kohli, the master of the chase was on display, batting in full throttle and guiding India home in the second T20I against England on Sunday. Kohli did what he does best – shepherd a chase in a way only he can – and remained not out having scored 73. Kohli's return to his free-flowing best bodes well for India, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

A regular feature of Kohli's batting in his career has been the number of times he has remained unbeaten. In fact, in 81 T20I innings, the India captain has remained not out 22 times, which proves just how good he is.

Virender Sehwag, impressed by the return of this feature of Kohli on Sunday, explained how watching Kohli bat should be a lesson for youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. Sehwag pointed out a similarity between Kohli and the great Sachin Tendulkar, to explain his point better, explaining how the former India captain would explain to Sehwag the value of making the most of an inning.

" When it's Virat Kohli's days, he ensures he finishes the match and is right there till the end, irrespective of the format he is batting in. This is a special aspect about his batting. Like Ajay (Jadeja) said, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan should learn from Kohli, that when it's your day, just don't get out. That's exactly what Tendulkar used to do," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"He used to tell me 'if today is a good day for you, then play as long as you can, remain not out and score runs' because what kind of day you have tomorrow, whether you'll score runs, is not known. But today you know the way you're playing, the ball is appearing like a football," Sehwag added.

While Kishan did impress with a 28-ball half-century in his first outing in India colours, the youngster lost his wicket, out LBW to Adil Rashid for 56 off 32 balls in the same over where he had smacked consecutive sixes to bring up his fifty.

As for Pant, the wicketkeeper batsman had raced to 26 off 13 balls with two fours and three sixes before a rush of adrenaline saw him hit Chris Jordan to Jonny Bairstow at long on. Although at that stage, India were nicely motoring along, it would have been a different feeling to close out the match, reckoned Sehwag.

"So make the most of it and stay not out because it's important. This holds true for both Pant and Kishan, more so for Pant because when he came out to bat, he had hit a six and a four in that over. Had he rotated the strike, waited for the bad balls, the match could have been over sooner," the former India opening batsman said.