'He reminds me of my early days': Virender Sehwag says Rishabh Pant 'can become 'next superstar in white-ball cricket'

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant could be India's 'next big superstar' if he learns how to bat for full 50 overs. Pant showcased his talent with the bat in the ODIs against England, scoring 77 runs in 40 balls in the 2nd ODI, and then adding 78 runs in 62 balls in the 3rd ODI.

His contributions with the bat helped India win the series 3-2, and Sehwag feels he is the biggest positive that has come out of the series for India. On top of that, the former India opener, who was known for his explosive batting style, added that Pant reminds him of his early days.

"The biggest positive that has come out of the series is Rishabh Pant," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. "Because when he comes to bat in the middle overs in the ODIs, and the 2nd powerplay comes up, he uses it perfectly," he added.

"I feel it is important for him to stay in this team, he has quite a positive mindset. He reminds me of my early days. He doesn't think much what others are saying, he just goes out to bat," Sehwag said.

But Sehwag feels that Pant needs to learn how to convert the 70s and 80s into big hundreds, and to bat till the end of innings.

"But only if he learns how to bat for full 50 overs, and bats till the end, and learns to convert 70s-80s into 100s, he could be the next superstar for India. The wicket was very good, the ground was short. Sometimes, you will get slow wickets, and you will not be able to hit your shots. How he gets out of those situations is very important to know, so he must know that," Sehwag said.

"In the IPL, when he was not able to score runs, he must have changed something which was why he was able to score runs in Tests. But in ODIs, and in T20Is, if he learns to bat till the end, and make the most of my abilities, then he can be the next superstar in white-ball cricket," he signed off.

