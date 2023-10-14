Virender Sehwag silences Shoaib Akhtar with epic post trolling Pakistan's collapse vs India in World Cup 2023

The Indian bowlers produced yet another clinical show in the ongoing World Cup 2023, bundling Pakistan for 191/10 in 42.5 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited them to bat. The action kicked-off with Pakistan getting off to a decent start but things got worse as the innings proceeded. Pakistan, who at one stage were batting at 152/2, were only able to add another 39 runs before losing their final eight wickets. (Follow | India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high octane encounter is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is flooded with Indian supporters. While Indian supporters thronging the stadium was expected, there were indirect jibe at the BCCI on social media, lamenting the lack of Pakistan fans inside the stadium.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar too made one such comment, who took to social media and wrote: “Wah re yeh khamosh chokkay!!”. The tweet in Hindi roughly translates to “feeling amazed with these silent boundaries.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akhtar's post came while Pakistan were in a decent position with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan keeping things under control. Negating the early dismissals, the pair added 82 runs for the third wicket, following which the collapse started.

Virender Sehwag, one of Akhtar's biggest nemesis during his playing days, was quick to react to the latter's post. Moments after the Pakistan innings was wrapped, Sehwag took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Shayad khamoshi ke chauke dekhkar Pakistani batsman ne jaldi jaldi pavillion lautne ki thaan li. Jhel nahi paaye yaar pressure…Haha..Koi nahi Shoaib Bhai. Na Ishq Na Pyaar mein..Jo Maza 8-0 ki haar mein !”.

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar gets brutally roasted by India's 2011 World Cup winner on post featuring Sachin Tendulkar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sehwag too tweeted in Hindi, which translates to: “Maybe Pakistan batters got out quickly because of the silent treatment.” He added: “They couldn't withstand the pressure, no worries Shoaib brother,” and took a dig at Pakistan's poor record against India at the World Cups.

Pakistan have once defeated India in the T20 World Cup but are yet to open the account against the Men In Blue in 50-over format. Pakistan have already lost seven times previously, and a loss in Ahmedabad will make it eight.

India have started the 192-run chase and Rohit Sharma, who scored a century in the previous encounter, is once again leading the charge. He is currently batting with Shreyas Iyer and the match is well under India's control. India have so far lost the wickets of Shubman Gill 16(11) and Virat Kohli 16(18).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON