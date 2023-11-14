'Don’t think about the results': Virender Sehwag tells Team India as Rohit and Co. face New Zealand in World Cup semis

On eve of India’s World Cup semi-final in Mumbai against New Zealand, the newest inductee in International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame Virender Sehwag gave Rohit Sharma’s side the same advice India’s head coach of the World Cup winning team of 2011 gave them, “Play fearless and give your best. Don’t think about the results. If eleven players give their best, they will win,” he said on sidelines of the event.

Cricketing legend Virender Sehwag was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, on Monday(ANI)

“When we were chatting before the games, everyone was telling each other to give your best. No praising amongst each other. Gary Kirsten also ensured there was no negativity in the dressing room. That worked for us,” he opined.

Playing a leading role in India’s World Cup campaign, literally and figuratively, has been captain Rohit Sharma. “He’s been batting freely for a while. But now that he is the captain, he is taking more responsibility to get good starts and score lot of runs,” Sehwag said. “It’s also amazing how he is taking care of Shubman Gill.”

About luck and whether it plays a part, the fearless ball striker said, “You need a bit of luck in knockout games, but you also need to play well. I remember against Pakistan in 2011, we had only scored 260 or so. But our bowlers bowled well to win the match. This Indian team is definitely playing good cricket. Thoda luck bhi mil gaya to sone pe suhaga hoga (a little luck will be the cherry on top).”

Sehwag has been happy with the entertainment quotient of the ongoing World Cup and is not a fan of suggestions that 50 overs cricket should be cut down to 40 overs cricket. “Why change? If somebody wants to play shorter formats, they can play T20,” he said.

With the entire England team playing a brand of Test cricket he used to, Viru is a big fan. “Except England, all of them are playing in a similar way. Everybody is trying to do bat the same way. If you want to win Test matches, you have to do something different. Indian team is winning because of the bowlers,” he said.

“Every team can’t play like England. But I think it’s kind of cricket, other teams should play. If people want to entertain, batters must play little better than what they are doing.”

