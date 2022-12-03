‘Viru and Sachin were smashing us everywhere…’: Graeme Smith recalls 2011 World Cup match vs India

The 2011 ODI World Cup was one of the iconic tournaments for Team India as they lifted their second title in the format and became the first country to become world champions as hosts. During their campaign, the Men in Blue lost just one match which was against South Africa in the group stages.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith who led his team to win over India in the 2011 World Cup, reminisced some moments from the match during an event in Mumbai recently.

"Playing in front of the stands as a player over the years, some of the highlights, you sit back in your room at night and you can't believe it. I won't forget that 2011 game in the World Cup where our highlight was beating India at Nagpur and they went on to win the tournament," Smith was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

The former cricketer further recalled the opening partnership between India's Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the match who scored 142 runs batting together in the match.

"I remember sitting in my room that night after Viru and Sachin were smashing us everywhere and you just could not get yourself to think, and the noise and the intensity that came from the Indian fans was something that we just never forget," recalled Smith.

Smith is currently the commissioner of SA20 league whose inaugural edition will start on January 10, 2023. The league will feature six teams namely Durban’s Super Giants, Jo’burg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape which are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners.

He also talked about the frenzy for cricket in India and said ""I think we know that India is one of the strongest markets in cricket in the world. A lot of it relates to the people, the fanfare around the game, the love for cricket, the love for superstars that play the game, and the love for IPL and the Indian cricket is incredible to have experienced as a person."

