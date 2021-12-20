'Visit a mental doctor': Twitter lashes out at Aaqib Javed as ex-Pakistan pacer says IPL features 'low-quality' bowling

A recent remark made by former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed in regards to the IPL has not sat well with Indian fans. Javed, 49, had recently praised the Pakistan Super League, and remarked that the Indian Premier League features 'low-quality bowling'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This [PSL] is the most interesting league in the world, if there are no interruptions due to Covid-19 or anything else, because of the nature of the pitches. For instance Lahore’s pitch has some support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi," Samaa TV had quoted Javed as speaking to PTV Sports. "On the other hand. If you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket being played there due to extremely flat surfaces and low-quality bowling."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Javed's comments have drawn the ire of Indian fans, who slammed the former Pakistan fast bowler for his remarks. Here are some of the tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Javed is the head coach of PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars and feels that PSL holds edge over the IPL ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts January 27 and will be played across in Karachi and Lahore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON