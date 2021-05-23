Vitality T20 Blast: Rashid Khan to join Sussex Sharks after PSL

Sussex's Vitality Blast overseas star, Rashid Khan will be joining the side for this year's tournament once his involvement in the rearranged Pakistan Super League concludes.

The remainder of the PSL is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Rashid will travel to the UK directly after the tournament concludes, or earlier if his side - Lahore Qalandars - are eliminated prior to the final.

"Rashid will then be available for his third Vitality Blast stint with Sussex after completing any quarantine requirements," said Sussex in an official statement.

Looking ahead to his arrival at The 1st Central County Ground, Rashid in an official release said: "I am really looking forward to joining up with my teammates at Sussex upon completion of the PSL. Whilst the travel restrictions in place have been a big factor in delaying my arrival, it is fortunate I am still able to play some high-level cricket before heading to Hove later in June. I can't wait to see everyone."

The sixth edition of the PSL began in Pakistan in February and was due to be completed in March. Multiple COVID-19 cases forced its postponement after 14 matches, with the remainder of the tournament now rescheduled as above.

West Indian famed T20 batting duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Johnson Charles were submitted as replacement picks by Multan Sultans in an online session held with the franchise representatives on Saturday evening.

The hard-hitting left-hander Hetmyer will be making his HBL PSL debut, while the wicketkeeper-batsman Charles has represented Quetta Gladiators as well as the Sultans in earlier HBL PSL editions.

Earlier, it was decided that all teams will be allowed 20-member squads, and the teams submitted a total of 12 picks which included replacement as well as the 19th and 20th player submissions for some of the teams.