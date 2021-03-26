VVS Laxman makes a big statement about India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan

The five-match T20I series between India and England has given a lot of hope to the Indian cricket fans about the chances of the home team doing well in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in India later this year.

The team management decided to give a chance to a couple of youngsters who have done well in the IPL and domestic cricket in the past and both played a vital role in India coming from behind twice to win the series.

Mumbai Indians duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav took to international cricket like ducks to water as they put up decent performances to add to the management's problem of plenty issue across formats.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman is of the view that the two youngsters have added a much needed zing to the Indian team and both should be part of the squad for the T20 World Cup

"Well, it's a very tough question because what we have seen in this series is that lot of youngsters have capitalized on their opportunities," Laxman said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"But the way Ishan Kishan played in his debut innings and then also the way Suryakumar Yadav played, I think both of them will definitely be in my squad of 15.

"It's a tough choice, but I think both of them deserve to play in the Indian squad come the World Cup," he added

India are looking to win their first ICC tournament since winning the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The team has finished in at least the semi-final of all ICC tournaments since then but has not won the trophy.