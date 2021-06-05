'They will start as favourites': VVS Laxman names his pick for India vs New Zealand WTC final

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said India will start as favourites in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand starting on June 18 in Southampton, England.

Laxman said the Virat Kohli-led side has played quality cricket over a long period of time and have come out on top even in the most difficult of scenarios.

“Both the teams are good, but I think India will start as favourites because of the way the Indian team has played - not only over the last couple of years, but over a period of time.

“They have embraced the challenges and have overcome whatever obstacles they faced - as recently as the Australia series - and there's a lot of talent and depth in this Indian line-up. But having said that, since it’s a one-off match, I feel whichever team bats well in the first innings will hold the ace,” Laxman told Sportstar.

The wristy Hyderabad batsman said the team which bats well in the first innings will dictate terms in the Test match.

“I believe that both teams are evenly matched. I believe that because this is a one-off match - and not a series - whichever team bats well in the first innings, will have the edge and that side will dictate the terms throughout the match,” he added.

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand is currently playing the first of the two Tests against England at Lord's. They will play another Test match at the same venue where the WTC final will take place in less than two weeks’ time. India, on the other hand, have just landed in England and will play the WTC final without any practice match.

Laxman, however, gave the example of the Australia series to state that India won’t back away from any challengers thrown at them.

“Well, theoretically, that's an advantage for New Zealand, because whenever you play any Test match in overseas conditions, you at least would like to play one - if not two - (practice) matches before the main match. There’s no doubt it helps you to get acclimatised to the conditions. That’s always been the norm for so many years.

“Especially for the batsmen, it will take time to get used to the new conditions. So, theoretically, New Zealand has the advantage.

“But India has not taken a backward step, irrespective of whatever challenges they have faced. The series win in Australia was a testament to their character and their positive mindset. I have never seen a bigger challenge for any team like the Indian team faced in Australia, where they lost the first Test after being bowled out for 36, and their regular captain (Virat Kohli) was not available for the remaining matches. All the senior players started getting injured one after the other and then you had the almost second-string Indian team taking on a mighty Australian team in its backyard. Irrespective of all the challenges, they went on to win the series in such an emphatic manner!

“So, even though theoretically, New Zealand - who is already accustomed to the English conditions - may have the advantage, I am sure the Indian team will maybe have intense training sessions before the final. The intensity with which they will practice and being switched on mentally for each and every session, will help them to counter this disadvantage they have,” Laxman added.