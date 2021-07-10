VVS Laxman's contract as batting consultant extended by CAB

VVS Laxman's contract as batting consultant of the Bengal cricket team has been extended by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday. The Fformer India batsman was appointed as the batting consultant in CAB's vision 2020 project. It is also expected that former Bengal skipper, Laxmi Ratan Shukla could be appointed as the U23 team Coach

Sourasish Lahiri has been promoted as assistant coach of the Senior Bengal Team considering his performance as a Coach at the U23 Bengal Men's Team.

Former Bengal speedster, Shib Shankar Paul has been appointed as the bowling coach for all the Bengal Squads.

"In addition to above, contract of Former Indian Stalwart, VVS Laxman, which was expiring in October 2021 as the Batting Consultant, has been extended till March 2022. Utpal Chatterjee would continue to be the spin bowling coach for all the Bengal squads," an official statement of CAB stated.

As far as Women's coaching staff is concerned, Rituparna Roy would be the head Coach while Charanjit Singh would be the Assistant Coach of the Bengal Senior Women's Team.

"On behalf of the Association, I wish the former cricketers who have been given newer responsibilities all the best and am confident that they would be able to use their wealth of experience to help Bengal Cricket earn laurels in the forthcoming domestic season," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

"We have made some new appointments keeping in mind their merit and talents. We want Bengal cricket to shine and we have made changes that we deemed fit to that end. We wish the new appointees all the best and hope they can get the best out of the various Bengal teams," said CAB Secretary Snehashis Ganguly.

Earlier, the CAB had announced that Arun Lal would continue to be the chief coach of the senior Bengal team for the 2021-22 season.

(with ANI inputs)