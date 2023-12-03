Wait ends as spinner Shreyanka gets maiden India call-up for England T20s

After her impressive stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and then with the India emerging U-23 team in the Asia Cup, it was surprising that spin-bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil did not make her India debut during the Bangladesh tour or the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Shreyanka Patil celebrating with her teammates(Twitter/BCCI Women)

Unfazed by this, the 21-year-old bowled her heart out in the Women’s Caribbean League (WCPL) playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors to emerge the highest wicket-taker this season. She took nine wickets from five matches with an economy rate of 5.83.

Finally, after a long wait, the off-spinner from Karnataka has been rewarded by the national selectors as she has been handed a maiden call-up to the India T20 team, which will play a three-match series in Mumbai against formidable England, who are touring the country after almost four years. The series starts on December 6.

“She has been making a noise due to her cricket credentials for the last one year. I do not think her maiden India call-up is late, but very timely. I am happy she has got a chance to make her India debut against a top team like England, who have top-notch cricketers like Heather Knight and Nat Sciver,” said Patil’s coach Arjun Dev, who is hoping Patil will do well in the T20 series to gain further selection.

Indian selectors have named the squads for the three T20s and a Test against England (Dec 6 to 17) followed by a Test against Australia (Dec 21 to 23).

Patil did well for Karnataka in the domestic T20 series and was Player-of-the-Match award playing for India 'A' against England 'A' in Mumbai a few days ago. “The WPL and WCPL experience has helped Shreyanka gain confidence. She should be giving her best and bagging the chance against England,” added Dev.

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, who impressed during the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) playing for champions Mumbai Indians, received her maiden call-up with Karnataka left-hander Shubha Satheesh, who was rewarded for her gritty batting in the national one-dayers. Both are there in the side for the England T20s and the two Tests against England and Australia. Seamer Renuka Singh makes a comeback after recovering from injury.

Punjab’s Mannat Kashyap also gets a maiden call-up to the India T20 team against England.

India T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar.

