Wanindu Hasaranga records highest-score by Sri Lanka no. 8 batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga achieved a huge record when he smashed an unbeaten 80 runs off 60 balls in the 3rd ODI against West Indies in Antigua to help his team to post a total of 274/6 in 50 overs. Hasaranga's innings was comprised of 7 fours and 3 sixes, and his individual score is the highest-ever by a Sri Lanka no.8 batsman.

Hasaranga's stand of 123 runs with Ashen Bandra, who struck an unbeaten 55, is also the highest stand for the 7th wicket for Sri Lanka against West Indies.

Hasaranga's innings of 80 runs came just two days after he smashed an unbeaten 47 runs.

Also read: West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, win ODI series 3-0

Hasaranga's innings was not enough for Sri Lanka to win the match as Darren Bravo’s fourth one-day international century steered the West Indies to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Sunday and a sweep of the three-match ODI series.

Bravo was out for 102 in the 47th over when the West Indies needed only 26 runs to overhaul Sri Lanka’s total of 274-6. He shared an 80-run partnership with captain Kieron Pollard, who finished 53 not out as the home side won with nine balls to spare.

Bravo earlier joined with Shai Hope in a 109-run partnership for the third wicket which put the West Indies on target to victory after the hosts had been 39-2 in the 10th over.

Captain Jason Holder ended the run chase with a six from the third ball of the 49th over as West Indies ended on 276-5.

(With AP inputs)

