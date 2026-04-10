Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants ‘preparing’ to name replacement

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) confirmed on Thursday. The franchise's director of cricket, Tom Moody, announced the same during the fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The franchise that won against KKR by three wickets is “preparing" to name a replacement, and the official announcement is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026.(AP)

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LSG had acquired Hasaranga for INR 2 crore in the mini auction, but he was unable to join their squad after sustaining an injury. He was with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season and with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2021 to 2023.

The 28-year-old has been out of action ever since tearing his hamstring during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2026 opening game in February. It has also come to light that he did not take Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) mandatory fitness test earlier this week. Earlier, the SLC made it compulsory for centrally contracted players to pass the mandatory fitness test to obtain an NOC to join the IPL.

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{{^usCountry}} "We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us," Moody said during LSG's game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us," Moody said during LSG's game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We are looking at replacements that should be announced in 24-48 hours,” he added. LSG's performance so far {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are looking at replacements that should be announced in 24-48 hours,” he added. LSG's performance so far {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Lucknow Super Giants are fifth in the points table after winning the match against KKR by three wickets. Against all odds, Mukul Choudhary played a quickfire knock of 54 off 27 balls to help LSG snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Ajinkya Rahane's team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Lucknow Super Giants are fifth in the points table after winning the match against KKR by three wickets. Against all odds, Mukul Choudhary played a quickfire knock of 54 off 27 balls to help LSG snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Ajinkya Rahane's team. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Rishabh Pant-led side has won two of the three games they have played in IPL 2026. The team lost its opening match against the Delhi Capitals but went on to win the next two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and KKR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rishabh Pant-led side has won two of the three games they have played in IPL 2026. The team lost its opening match against the Delhi Capitals but went on to win the next two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and KKR. {{/usCountry}}

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LSG are unlikely to miss Wanindu much as the side has a settled and formidable bowling attack. Their spin attack features Digvesh Rathi, M Siddharth, and Shahbaz Ahmed. Mohammed Shami has been leading the attack, and Prince Yadav has emerged as a standout pacer for the franchise in the three matches so far.

Mohsin Khan, who was impressive in LSG's opening match against Delhi, has been out of action since due to some “stiffness”, as confirmed by Moody on Thursday.

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