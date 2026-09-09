Waqar Younis-like action, 90mph pace: New Pakistan quick exposes Joe Root’s familiar problem again

The sorry tale for Pakistan’s batters continued at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Eight batters recorded single-digit scores, including all of the top five, as Pakistan were bundled out for just 133 in 33.5 overs — an innings that lasted less than two sessions in the final Test of the series against England.

Pakistan debutant Razaullah dismissed Joe Root at Edgbaston

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But the beleaguered side did have one ray of hope amid the on- and off-field chaos engulfing Pakistan cricket: a 21-year-old debutant, bowling at 90mph and sporting a Waqar Younis-like action.

And what did he do? He dismissed England captain Joe Root in his maiden over.

Deep Dive What issues are affecting Pakistan's batting performance in the Test series against England? Pakistan's batting performance has been severely impacted by multiple players scoring single-digit runs consistently, with the top five batters failing to contribute significantly throughout the series. Why was Razaullah's debut noteworthy in the third Test against England? Razaullah's debut was noteworthy because he showcased impressive pace, bowling at 90mph, and successfully dismissed England captain Joe Root in his first over, drawing comparisons to Waqar Younis. How has Joe Root's dismissal by Razaullah highlighted a vulnerability in his batting? Joe Root's dismissal by Razaullah underscored a vulnerability in his game, as it marked his ninth lbw dismissal this year, indicating a trend in his inability to handle deliveries that nip back into him.

Razaullah, the right-arm fast bowler, was among the seven additions made to Pakistan’s Test squad after the Lord’s shake-up. Handed his debut cap before the start of the final Test, with Pakistan already 2-0 down in the series, he was introduced in the 12th over of England’s innings.

Almost immediately, social media began comparing his bowling action to that of Pakistan legend Waqar, pointing to the side-on action and late wrist flick.

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{{^usCountry}} Razaullah clocked 89mph with his second delivery before touching 90mph with the next — the fastest delivery of the series by a Pakistan bowler. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Razaullah clocked 89mph with his second delivery before touching 90mph with the next — the fastest delivery of the series by a Pakistan bowler. {{/usCountry}}

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The first and third balls of the over were short, while the second was on a good length, but all three were aimed around off stump. Root managed no runs. The fourth delivery was another good-length ball, this time at 89mph, which nipped back and struck Root on the knee roll as he was beaten for pace.

Pakistan appealed, and umpire Chris Gaffaney raised his finger. England reviewed the decision, but there was no escape for Root as ball-tracking showed three reds.

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Pakistan were delighted to pick up three wickets inside 11.4 overs in the final session on Day 1. But Root’s dismissal once again highlighted a familiar weakness in the England captain’s game.

Root, who is widely expected to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in Test history, has now been dismissed lbw nine times among his 11 dismissals in Tests this year. That means 81% of his dismissals in 2026 have come in that manner, compared with just 19% of his Test dismissals coming lbw through 2025.

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He had also fallen lbw twice in the second Test at Lord’s.

“It’s fascinating that even a guy of more than 160 Tests, who averages over 50 — one of the greatest players England have ever produced — teams will still be looking at that developing trend,” Sky Sports Cricket’s Michael Atherton had said after Root’s dismissal at Lord’s.

“It also reflects how the game is changing. When we started playing, many more bowlers were looking to take the ball away and challenge your outside edge.

“You were taught that Test cricket was played around off stump, or in the channel, and that the best bowlers get the ball to move away, with your danger area the slip cordon. What we’ve seen in recent times in England is bowlers moving to the wobble seam delivery much more, looking to nip the ball back.”

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