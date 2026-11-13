Warner and Smith see a big dip in their Test averages after “traumatic” Sandpapergate
While the third guilty party, Cameron Bancroft played just two more games for Australia after the controversial series in 2018.
The Sandpapergate is refusing to die down more than eight years after it happened. To jog your memory, Aussie batter Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera tampering with the ball using sandpaper during the third South Africa-Australia Test at Cape Town.
Later, the official version came out that then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner orchestrated the whole thing. Smith and Warner were banned by Cricket Australia (CA) for one year. There was more punishment for Warner, as Cricket Australia decreed he would never be made captain of the national team in the future. Bancroft, on the other hand, was suspended for nine months.
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Deep Dive
After their bans ended, Bancroft played just two more Tests and scored 44 runs in those Ashes games and never played for Australia again. Before the Sandpapergate, he had played eight Tests and scored 402 runs at an average of 30.92. He was getting better, but then the controversy erupted.
At the time, the right-hander was 25 years old and had the whole career ahead of him. The Sandpapergate effectively ended his career. If a young player goes through so much negative publicity at the start of their career, no way can they stage a comeback, can they?
Warner and Smith returned, but as far as Test cricket is concerned, their performance dipped big time. At the conclusion of the third game, the left-hander was averaging 48.2 with 6,363 runs in 72 games. After that, he played 38 more Tests and averaged much lower at 37.29 before retiring in 2024.
Smith continues to be active in international cricket. Like Warner, he has seen a massive dip in his performance. After the Cape Town Test, Smith was averaging 61.37 with 6,199 runs in 64 games and at the time often drew comparisons with the great Donald Bradman for being prolific with the bat. After that game, he has averaged 49.02 with 4,804 runs in 63 games, which is an excellent average, but then it ain't as grand.
It's difficult to say if the Sandpapergate played a big role in the plunge of the duo's averages. It must have, to some extent, for sure, especially in light of the fact that the controversy continues to affect them.
They have experienced many humiliating experiences since. In the 2019 World Cup in England, during an India-Australia game, Smith was booed and heckled by spectators in the stands and then India captain Virat Kohli interceded with them on Smith's behalf.
Smith had to step down from Rajasthan Royals captaincy in the IPL too for the 2018 season. In September earlier this year, ahead of the three-ODI series in South Africa, Smith addressed the Sandpapergate and his comments show how badly it affected him. “That was a traumatic experience in my life and when I hear the flash of a camera it makes me revisit that, in a way,” he said.
Last week, former Australian batter Usman Khawaja, who played in the four-game series in South Africa in 2018, brought the Sandpapergate back to the headlines, ahead of the release of his autobiography -- Sabr. Some of the released excerpts from the book revealed that only those three players were not guilty, as the entire team knew what was happening in Cape Town. Khawaja even claimed that ball-tampering had been attempted in the game before too.
Since then, Australian cricket has descended into chaos. Warner has backed Khawaja and has gone on to blame the incident for the miscarriage his wife suffered Candice suffered just days after the Cape Town Test. “It felt like it was a botched investigation; it was a quick one to get it over and done with,” he added.
Considering the controversy continues to rattle Aussie cricketers to date, it's safe to say the Sandpapergate definitely affected the Warner and Smith's performance. How much? That we don't know, since the latter half of their career also kicked in around that time, and batsmen tend not to be the same as they are in the first half of their careers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More